Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bay Lake Baptist Church
9020 Bay Lake Rd
Groveland, FL 34736
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bay Lake Missionary Baptist Church
9020 S. Bay Lake Rd
Groveland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theo Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theo Story Wright


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theo Story Wright Notice
Mrs. Theo Story Wright, born January 12, 1926 departed this earth, bound for heaven on October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by two brothers and her husband (since age 18), Willard Wright, and their infant son. She is survived by her daughter Sheila Wright Sheldon (Douglas.)

Theo is a third generation native of Lake County (Bay Lake.) A graduate of Groveland High School (1944). She and Willard eventually designed and built a unique mid-century home on Lake Como Circle in Orlando. They were very active at Walnut Street Baptist Church and Lake Como Elementary school. Theo was extremely creative and enjoyed a career in retail visual marketing (window dresser) mainly at Colonial Plaza. Her outgoing personality led to entertaining friends and family. She loved to sew. Her home was always decorated inside and out for the Christmas season, in fact, winning the Orlando Sentinel city-wide Christmas contest/award consecutive years in the 1960's.

After years of travel, she returned to her Central Florida roots where she reconnected with friends and family at Bay Lake Missionary Baptist Church in Groveland. Theo was blessed with good health, friends, and family. She enjoyed her 93 years and kept her very positive attitude and faith throughout.

Funeral service October 19, at noon, Bay Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 9020 S. Bay Lake Rd, Groveland, FL 34736

Flowers are not requested. Theo supported Samaritan's Purse global mission and Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.