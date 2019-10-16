|
|
Mrs. Theo Story Wright, born January 12, 1926 departed this earth, bound for heaven on October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by two brothers and her husband (since age 18), Willard Wright, and their infant son. She is survived by her daughter Sheila Wright Sheldon (Douglas.)
Theo is a third generation native of Lake County (Bay Lake.) A graduate of Groveland High School (1944). She and Willard eventually designed and built a unique mid-century home on Lake Como Circle in Orlando. They were very active at Walnut Street Baptist Church and Lake Como Elementary school. Theo was extremely creative and enjoyed a career in retail visual marketing (window dresser) mainly at Colonial Plaza. Her outgoing personality led to entertaining friends and family. She loved to sew. Her home was always decorated inside and out for the Christmas season, in fact, winning the Orlando Sentinel city-wide Christmas contest/award consecutive years in the 1960's.
After years of travel, she returned to her Central Florida roots where she reconnected with friends and family at Bay Lake Missionary Baptist Church in Groveland. Theo was blessed with good health, friends, and family. She enjoyed her 93 years and kept her very positive attitude and faith throughout.
Funeral service October 19, at noon, Bay Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 9020 S. Bay Lake Rd, Groveland, FL 34736
Flowers are not requested. Theo supported Samaritan's Purse global mission and Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019