Theodore R Woerner, age 86 and formally from Kissimmee, Florida, passed away quietly on March 5, 2020 at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Defuniak Springs, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife Dollie of 67 years, his two daughters, Debra Hebb and Patricia English. His other two children Robert Woerner and Bertha Woerner preceded him in death. Ted was a long time resident of Kissimmee, Florida until having moved to the Crestview, Florida area in 2018. Other surviving relatives include his sisters still residing in his hometown of Kingston, New York-Florence Jones and Elenore Ayers. He had retired from the USAF and was a Vietnam Veteran. He will live on in the hearts of his wife, daughters, sisters, 15 grandchildren and 14 great children.



As requested Ted was cremated and the family will be holding a MEMORIAL MASS on Saturday, 28 November 2020 at 1 pm. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 550 Adams Drive Crestview, Fl 32536.



