Theodore Roosevelt Lee (8-23-1933-7-23-2020), 86, of St. Cloud, FL (formerly of Orlando, FL, Colonia, NJ and Hobgood, NC) passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A private celebration of life service will be held for the family at a future date. Visit www.BaldwinFairchild.com , or contact Gregory Lee, glee4jc@gmail.com.