9 September 1929 – 27 June 2020



Theodore Robinson was born in Henderson, NC. After graduating from high school in 1947, he got a clerical job with the FBI in Washington, DC. There, he met Evelyn Osborne. They got married in 1948.



In 1953, they had a son, Danny. Later that year, Theodore enlisted in the Regular Army as a master sergeant. Three years after that, he was commissioned as a second-lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. All of his subsequent training and assignments were related to Military Intelligence.



Theodore was stationed at: the Presidio of Monterey, CA; Seoul, Korea; Norfolk, VA; Fort Holabird, MD; Bangkok, Thailand; Pasadena, CA; first Saigon and then Quang Ngai Province in South Vietnam; Killeen Base, TX; Fort Holabird, MD; Seoul, Korea; and Fort Hood, TX. Evelyn and Danny accompanied him everywhere except Korea and South Vietnam.



Theodore was promoted to: first-lieutenant in 1959; captain in 1961; major in 1966; and lieutenant-colonel in 1970. He also received a number of medals and awards, including: the Legion of Merit; the Bronze Star; the Air Medal; and the Army Commendation Medal (which he received three times). From the South Vietnamese Army, he received the Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, and the Honor Medal First Class.



Theodore retired from the Army in 1973. Nine years later, he and Evelyn relocated to the Orlando, FL area. In the 1980s and 1990s, he was a guide for the Scenic Boat Tour in Winter Park, FL.



Theodore and Evelyn had two grandsons. Matthew was born in 1982, and Hunter in 1983. Theodore and Evelyn were extremely proud of their grandsons.



After Evelyn died of cancer in 2000, Theodore lived alone until his death. But before he died, his two great-granddaughters were born. Eliza was born in 2018, and Adeline in 2019.



Theodore also did many other things that aren't recorded here. But he was proudest of being an American soldier.



