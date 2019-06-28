Home

Baldwin-Fairchild Semoran
90 WEATHERSFIELD AVE
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 869-6065
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Theresa "Terry" Costantine


1929 - 2019
Theresa "Terry" Costantine Notice
Theresa "Terry" Costantine was born on November 25, 1929 in Wilmington, Delaware and passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 in Maitland, Florida. She was known, most of all, for her unconditionally loving nature as a wife, mother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Richard, and her son, Ricky. She is survived by her children, Tony Costantine, Debbie Mello, Mike Costantine, Bobby Costantine, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held this Sunday, June 30 at 1 p.m. at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home (90 Weathersfield Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 28 to June 29, 2019
