Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Katz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Katz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Katz passed away February 16 2020. She was a longtime resident of Claremont Fl. She was preceded in death by loving husband, Franklin, her beautiful daughter Lynn Capria, and 2 sisters. She was an amazing artist who attended art school in NY.She loved her friends dearly. A special thank you to Margaret Harrington. She is survived by her son Richard Katz and his wife Susan,grandchildren Laurie and Evan, Brandon and Brittney, great grandchildren Sophia, Gambit, Jordan and Justin. Funeral and services are at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Friday February 21 at 11 AM 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road Gotha Fl
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -