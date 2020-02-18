|
Theresa Katz passed away February 16 2020. She was a longtime resident of Claremont Fl. She was preceded in death by loving husband, Franklin, her beautiful daughter Lynn Capria, and 2 sisters. She was an amazing artist who attended art school in NY.She loved her friends dearly. A special thank you to Margaret Harrington. She is survived by her son Richard Katz and his wife Susan,grandchildren Laurie and Evan, Brandon and Brittney, great grandchildren Sophia, Gambit, Jordan and Justin. Funeral and services are at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Friday February 21 at 11 AM 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road Gotha Fl
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020