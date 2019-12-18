|
|
LEHMANN, Theresa Stimpfle – of Deland, FL – formerly Franklin, NC- passed on in her 89th year on December 13, 2019. Theresa (also known as Resel) was born in Darmstadt, Germany on August 10, 1930 to the late Johann Stimpfle and Elise Stimpfle (Brandau).
Theresa was a member of the German-American Society in the 1960s. She enjoyed modeling with Pat Fletcher Modeling Studio in Orlando in the early 1970s combined with teaching modeling for Junior Achievement. Theresa then managed three stores on Park Ave. in Winter Park Florida spanning the mid 1970s to 1992; Gattle's, Martin's Home and Hobby and Caswell Massey Soap Shop.
Theresa is predeceased two years by her devoted husband, Bill Lehmann who she affectionately called "Babe". They moved to their dream home in Franklin, NC in the Smoky Mountains in 1992. They were both volunteer hosts at the Smoky Mountain Visitor Center for many years. Theresa earned "Master Gardner" certification while there. Theresa also worked in a delightful gift shop, Country Pride in downtown Franklin for a few years. After 24-plus years enjoying Franklin, they relocated near family in Central Florida four plus years ago.
Theresa was a great cook, baker and knitter. She made the most delicious variety of German Christmas cookies for decades and knitted beautiful sweaters, scarves, baby blankets and more. She loved regularly reading historical novels and dancing. She enjoyed camping at Faver Dykes State Park with Bill and a few fun Thanksgiving meals with family at Blue Springs State Park in Orange City. A lovely lady that enjoyed conversation with neighbors and friends at church, she will be missed and loved forever.
Theresa is survived by her sons, Gary Johnson (Linda) of Cocoa Beach, FL, Billy Stokes (Judy) of Sneads Ferry, NC ; her daughters, Lynn Manzoli (Mike) of Deland, FL; Karen Johnson of Maitland, FL, Connie Shauck (John) of Batavia, OH, Bonnie Bullard (Bernie) of Orlando, FL, Carole Wilson of Sumter, SC; her 15 grandchildren: Kristen Macnamara, Jessica Claudin, Nash Johnson, Peter Manzoli, Nicholas Manzoli, Karen Turner, John and Steve Shauck, Corey Stokes, Monica Lassiter, Carole Walker, Jason, Bracie, Jamie and the late Robert Wilson; her twenty great-grandchildren; her two step-children and numerous step-granchildren and step-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Fri., December 20th at 10:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL. There will be a short 2:00 PM service at a pavilion within Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Family and friends will not be present at time of interment per National Cemetery program. Theresa's resting place can be visited late afternoon or on a separate visit. Flowers are welcomed; contributions may be sent to via
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019