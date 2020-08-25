Thomas Bransford, age 89, passed on to join his beloved wife Ida on August 6th, 2020. He was born in Roane County, WV in 1931. He was the youngest of six children and was the favorite to many growing up. Tom didn't know a stranger and never stopped helping people throughout his life. He met his wife at West Virginia University and the two were married for 63 years. Tom was best known for his gift for teaching, both in the military and later in life as a clockmaker. Tom and Ida always had visitors who loved to hear his stories of life on the farm and all the sayings that came with growing up in West Virginia, his days in the Army, and about the friends he made along the way. He was a decorated officer before retirement, receiving a Silver Star, The Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Stars, and many other honors for his service. Thomas Bransford of DeLand, FL was preceded in death by his wife Ida and is survived by his three children Allen Bransford and wife Sue, Bruce Bransford and wife Amalia, Robin Hutchinson and husband Robert; his eight grandchildren, Allison, Anne, Judy, Katie, Kelly, Katie, Lisa, Nicole; and three great-grandchildren. The service will be held on September 26th at 10:00 AM the Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home located at 126 E New York Avenue DeLand, FL 32724. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the VFW Foundation.



