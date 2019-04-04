|
July 31, 1947 - April 6, 2007Twelve years ago today you left us so unexpectedly but you are still missed more than words can express. Not a day goes by that we do not reminisce about a wonderful memory or laugh about your incredible sense of humor or your infectious laugh. Until the time comes that we can be together again we will hold you forever in our hearts. We miss you beyond words and will love you always and forever. Susie Tommy Timmy Amanda Tracey Josh Alli Quintin Natally
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019