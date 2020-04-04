|
|
July 31, 1947 - April 6, 2007
Thirteen years ago today you were sadly taken from us so unexpectedly but your spirit has always remained in our hearts and minds. We miss your sense of humor your infectious laugh but most of all we miss having you here with us. Not a day goes by that we do not reminisce about you or question how you would react or respond to something in the here and now. Until we can be together again we miss you beyond words and love you always and forever. Susie Tommy Timmy Amanda Tracey Josh Alli Quintin Natally
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020