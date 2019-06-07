DeLand- Thomas Carthel Houck, 66, went to Heaven Monday June 3, 2019 at the Cloisters following a brief illness.Tom was preceded in death by his father James H Houck. He leaves behind his beloved mother, Bette, brothers James (Tina), John (Rhonda), nieces Alyssa Davidson (Bo), Ashley Schairer (Matt) and nephew Oskar Houck, along with 3 great nieces, a great nephew and his multitude of friends. Thomas was a graduate of Christian Home and Bible School of Mt. Dora. After working for the family KFC business in Citrus County, he moved back to Mt. Dora where he came back to CH&BS to work at the school he loved so much. Tom was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He was an active member of churches in Lake, Citrus and Volusia counties over the years. Always a man of strong faith, he loved his church families. He loved music and singing. He was an active member of the a group that went and sang to those who could not travel. The family will be holding a visitation on Friday June 7 from 12-2 and the funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8 at 11 at Hardin Funeral Home, Mt. Dora. In lieu of flowers, Tom wanted donations to be made to the Houck Scholarship Fund at his beloved Christian Home and Bible School. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary