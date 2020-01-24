Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Platt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas D. Platt


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas D. Platt Notice
Thomas (Tommy) D. Platt, 81, of Oviedo, FL went on to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, January 18, 2020. He was born in Miami, FL on December 9, 1938. Tommy and his family moved to Oviedo, FL in 1979. He worked for Southern Bell for over 30 years. He enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher for most of his early adult life. Tommy was a simple, selfless man and enjoyed giving back to his church, family, neighbors and the community. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He treasured his relationships with his sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.The highlight of Tommy's (Papa) life was spending time with his 6 great grandchildren. You can say Tommy truly loved all of his family. He loved to hear his wife sing at all of her performances from high school to present.

Tommy is survived by his wife Maxine of 61 years, children: Daniel Platt, Eleanore (Marty) Ward and grandsons: Jonathan (Elizabeth) Ward, David (Michelle) Ward, and Michael (Shannon) Ward.

There will be no services and in lieu of flowers please donate to where he got the most enjoyment out of hearing and seeing his wife perform in Central Florida Community Arts PO Box 720517 Orlando, FL 32872 or visit their website CFCArts.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -