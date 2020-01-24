|
Thomas (Tommy) D. Platt, 81, of Oviedo, FL went on to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, January 18, 2020. He was born in Miami, FL on December 9, 1938. Tommy and his family moved to Oviedo, FL in 1979. He worked for Southern Bell for over 30 years. He enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher for most of his early adult life. Tommy was a simple, selfless man and enjoyed giving back to his church, family, neighbors and the community. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He treasured his relationships with his sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.The highlight of Tommy's (Papa) life was spending time with his 6 great grandchildren. You can say Tommy truly loved all of his family. He loved to hear his wife sing at all of her performances from high school to present.
Tommy is survived by his wife Maxine of 61 years, children: Daniel Platt, Eleanore (Marty) Ward and grandsons: Jonathan (Elizabeth) Ward, David (Michelle) Ward, and Michael (Shannon) Ward.
There will be no services and in lieu of flowers please donate to where he got the most enjoyment out of hearing and seeing his wife perform in Central Florida Community Arts PO Box 720517 Orlando, FL 32872 or visit their website CFCArts.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020