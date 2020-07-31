1/1
Thomas Duane Allerton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Duane Allerton (Tom), age 85, of Altamonte Springs, Florida passed away on July 26, 2020 at Hospice Of The Comforter in Altamonte Springs Florida.

He was influential on the lives of many and his friends will remember him as a teacher, mentor, counselor, and beloved role model.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise, his children Thomas Jr. and Sue Ann Guthman, his son-in-law Steve Guthman, granddaughters Erin Guthman and Megan Schuler, her husband, Brendan Schuler and great granddaughter, Isla Evelyn Schuler born the day after his death.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved