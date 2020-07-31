Thomas Duane Allerton (Tom), age 85, of Altamonte Springs, Florida passed away on July 26, 2020 at Hospice Of The Comforter in Altamonte Springs Florida.



He was influential on the lives of many and his friends will remember him as a teacher, mentor, counselor, and beloved role model.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise, his children Thomas Jr. and Sue Ann Guthman, his son-in-law Steve Guthman, granddaughters Erin Guthman and Megan Schuler, her husband, Brendan Schuler and great granddaughter, Isla Evelyn Schuler born the day after his death.



