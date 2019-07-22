Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sorrells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Thomas Edwin "Ed" Sorrells


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Thomas Edwin "Ed" Sorrells Notice
Dr. Sorrells passed away in Orlando, Florida on July 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Dr. Sorrells was born on November 4, 1932, in Birmingham, Ala. and held a private dental practice in Orlando for over 50 years. Dr. Sorrells is survived by his wife Patti of 44 years, his daughter Dr. Susan Allen, his son Steven Sorrells, his step-sons Mark Keen and John Keen (Diane), four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. For funeral service information please go to https://www.careyhandcolonialfh.com/listings
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 22 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now