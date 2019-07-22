|
Dr. Sorrells passed away in Orlando, Florida on July 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Dr. Sorrells was born on November 4, 1932, in Birmingham, Ala. and held a private dental practice in Orlando for over 50 years. Dr. Sorrells is survived by his wife Patti of 44 years, his daughter Dr. Susan Allen, his son Steven Sorrells, his step-sons Mark Keen and John Keen (Diane), four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. For funeral service information please go to https://www.careyhandcolonialfh.com/listings
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 22 to Aug. 1, 2019