Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Thomas F. Tennyson, 77, of Orlando died June 15, 2020. Born in New Jersey on November 3, 1942. Survived by his son, David Giammarino (Laura); grandson, Nicholas; and siblings Edward, Kevin, Brian, Kathleen and Aileen. Final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery alongside his beloved wife, Joan C. Tennyson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store