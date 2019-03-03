Thomas Freeland Jr was born in Graceville, FL in 1948. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Lockhart, FL. From that point on he would say "I am just a little boy from Lockhard, FL". He joined the Navy at 17. He spent 29 months on the USS Shangri-La where he was a ship fitter. In 1968 he landed in Saigon and reported onboard the USS Tutillia which was stationed in the Republic of South Vietnam. His 9 months in-country was served working on river water patrol boats as part of The Brown Water Navy. While serving on the USS Shangri-La he became one of the original 13 members of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club. When his tour in Vietnam was over he went home and started the Lockhart chapter of the Warlocks. It became known as The Mother Chapter. Over 50+ years later the Warlocks MC has become international and is known the world over. During his life Grub owned and rode over 30 Harley Davidson's. His love for Harley's which he called Davidsons never ended. He was also known to call them "The Big Iron". He was often heard saying, "Let's put the Big Iron in the wind." He is survived by his wife, Cindy Freeland; a son Thomas Morton Freeland III (Trey) and a grandson. His sister Fran (David) Strawn and brother Mike (Cathy) Freeland and numerous nieces and nephews. Lastly he will always be survived by his huge Warlock family. He is predeceased by his father Tom, mother Jimmie and sister Beth. Grub now rides with his Warlock Brothers in the final chapter. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 23rd 2019 from 10:00 am to noon at Thompson Funeral Home at Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, South Carolina with ride to follow to graveside services at Plum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Plum Branch, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thom Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary