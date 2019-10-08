|
80 years old, Orlando. Passed away at 10:03pm on October 3rd at home. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy (Margaret) Gazay, and grandchildren, Jordan Thomas Gazay, Taylor Gazay, and Alexandra Switzer, sister, Mary Northrup, and many of our special "Chosen kids." Predeceased by our son Thomas, Jr.
Tommy was a Navy veteran who served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a 40-year employee of Hobart Corporation until his retirement in 2005.
Tommy touched many, many lives as a husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, friend, and mentor.
Tommy was an avid fisherman and family man.
A private Celebration of his Life will be held later this year.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019