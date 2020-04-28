Thomas H. Ennis Jr, age 85 of Belle Isle, FL passed away on Saturday April 11th. Born in Milledgeville, GA, he moved to Florida in the mid-1950s and fell in love with the weather, beaches and the warmth. One of his early jobs that he especially enjoyed was working as a life guard for a year in Daytona Beach. He met his life-long love in Tallahassee in 1958 and married Cynthia Ennis at St. Richard's church in Winter Park, FL in 1959. Tom spent the remainder of his life in the Orlando area and worked in the personal finance industry all of his professional life, changing as the business evolved over time. He retired in 2006 from McCoy Federal Credit Union as Vice President in charge of all lending operations after a very long and successful career of helping credit union members. He loved watching college football (he was a proud FSU and Georgia Tech fan) and professional football along with other sports. The major love of his life was his family. He made special efforts to take his family on fishing vacations to the Sanibel-Captiva area for decades, always chasing the next big snook to catch. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, children; Jim, Mary and Kathy, grandson Tommy Woodyard, son-in-law Hal Woodyard and brother Sam. Tom will be laid to rest at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Lighthouse Central Florida, in Orlando Florida.

