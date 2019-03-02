|
Thomas Hugh Mowell, 87, left this world peacefully Oct 15, 2018 in Blairsville, GA, to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. Tom was a faithful and loving husband, father, grand-father, great-grandfather, pet owner and friend. Tom was preceded in death by his brother Warren Richard "Dick" Mowell. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Lee Mowell, sister Patricia Mowell Wymond, daughter Laura Mowell, son David Mowell (Paula), grandchildren Lina, Shelby & Austin, 3 great-grandchildren & his grand-dogs Lia & Chip. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11am on March 16th in the chapel at Calvary Assembly, 1199 Clay St. Winter Park. Donations in Tom's honor can be made to: Truth for Life, PO Box 398000, Cleveland, OH 44139 or Precept Ministries Intl, 7324 Noah Reid Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421. For more about Tom visit www.tinyurl.com/thmowell
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019