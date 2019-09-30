|
|
On 09-27-2019 Tom's family lost a wonderful dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Tom was a thoughtful and friendly person, loved by many. His sense of humor and quick wit will certainly be missed. Tom was born in Nashville, NC in 1936. He married his sweetheart Agnes and moved to Orlando in 1957. He shared his talents with Martin Marietta, Abbott Labs, and Phillip Crosby Associates. He is preceded in death by his wife, Agnes and his son-in-law Michael Dedmon. He is survived by his daughters, Perry Fogle (Chuck) and Jamie Dedmon, and was adored by his 4 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Oct. 6th at 2:00pm, Woodlawn Funeral Home, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha FL 34734.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019