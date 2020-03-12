Home

Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Thomas J. Greene Notice
Thomas J. Greene (T.J.), made his journey home to the Lord March 10th, 2020. T.J. was born in Alabama in 1937, grew up in Pinecastle, FL before moving to Winter Park, FL. He served in the US Navy, and started his life with his wife, Betty in Orlando. They were blessed with two children, Angela and Thomas (Joe) & again throughout the years with seven grandchildren & 2 great grand children. He retired from the Orlando Sentinel after 40 years of service. T.J. was liked by all, and a friend you'd want to have. He loved cars, horses, and deep sea fishing. His faith in God guided his life and family. HIs strength and kindness will forever be missed

T.J. is survived by his wife, Betty P. Greene (Orlando). Children: Angela Collins, Winter Park and Thomas Greene (Orlando) 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Brother: James Greene (Casselberry) & Sister: Jean James (Alabama). Funeral services for Mr. Greene will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 2PM in the Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Toole officiating. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greeenwood Cemetery, Orlando with military honors.

Arrangements entrusted to CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
