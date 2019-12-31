Home

Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-1968
BLOOMINGTON, Illinois - Thomas Joseph Thiel, age 90, died Dec. 7, 2019, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, Illinois.

Thiel was born Dec. 31, 1928, in rural Wyandot County, to Otto Peter and Lillian Susann Orians Thiel. He married Alice Ellen Miller of Upper Sandusky in 1955; she died March 3, 2001. He married Jean K. Singer on March 9, 1984, in Bloomington, Illinois and she survives in Wheaton, Illinois.

Also surviving are two daughters, Suzanne (Thomas) Schwoerer, Bloomington, Illinois; and Christine (Ed Ziobron) of Gerrardstown, West Virginia; and two sons, Joseph (Mary Christine) Thiel, Loveland; and John Thiel, South Lake Tahoe, California; grandchildren, Matthew Schwoerer of Monticello, Illinois; Amanda (Jeff) Houde, Wilmette, Illinois; Eric Thiel, Tempe, Arkansas; Alyssa Thiel, Columbus; Andrew Thiel, Reno, Nevada; step-grandsons, Edward Ziobron, Gerrardstown, West Virginia and and Zachary Ziobron, Bunker Hill, WV; and by four great-grandchildren, Ryder Schwoerer, Nathan Houde, Marie Houde and Nico Ziobron. He also is survived by a brother, Glen (Sharon) Thiel, Upper Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Margaret (Francis) Shuler.

He was drafted into military service Nov. 22, 1950, and served with the 24th Infantry Division's 19th Infantry Regiment's Easy Company, rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class, and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan) and the United Nations Service Medal.

He entered the Ohio State University on the GI Bill in 1953 receiving a bachelor of science degree in agriculture in 1956, and a master's degree in soil physics in 1959. He spent 27 years with the USDA's Agricultural Research Service as a research scientist, assistant branch chief and program analyst, respectively, at the Ohio State University, Columbus; the University of Minnesota, St. Paul, Minnesota (where he was enrolled in the graduate school), and at the North Central Regional Office, Peoria, Illinois. After retiring from ARS in 1984, he spent 10 years consulting in the computer field in the Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia area, including the Pentagon.

Thiel was a member of the Soil and Water Conservation Society (life and fellow); 24th Infantry Division Association (life, Taro Leaf editor and webmaster); Korean War and Korea Defense Service Veterans Association of Lake County, Florida; Chapter 169 (past president, Scuttlebutt editor, webmaster); Korean War Veterans of America; and Lake-Sumter Computer Society (past president).

He was a Catholic.

Services were held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, Illinois. Interment was at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.

To express condolences online, visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
