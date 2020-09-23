1/1
Thomas Michael Allen
Thomas Michael Allen was born April 13, 1946, in Peabody, Mass., and died Sept. 11, 2020, in DeLand. As a boy in Beverly, Mass., he was the only child of Roland Joseph Allen and Rita Virginia (McHugh) Allen. A Merrimack College graduate, he was a traffic engineer for Connecticut, then Orange County, Fla., then 23 years for Orlando. He was a devout Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics fan. Tom was an easygoing man. His favorite pastime was collecting movies and TV series. Tom also enjoyed cruises and traveled as far as Alaska, Chile, and the Mediterranean. He and his wife also toured by car in Ireland and Northern Ireland, the lands of his ancestors. To the end he remained the sweet, mild-mannered gentleman that his family and friends always loved dearly. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Joy Kenyon Allen, DeLand; sons with his first wife Scott (Darlene) Allen of Colorado, Bill (Charlynn) Allen of Sarasota, and Peter (Mindie) Allen of Minnesota; stepdaughter Harmony (Mason) Alston of Fort Myers; and grandchildren Scotty, Tommy, Paris, Hannah, and Jacob Allen. Tom will be interred in Beverly, Mass.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
