More Obituaries for Thomas Hamer
Thomas R. Hamer

Thomas R. Hamer

Thomas R. Hamer Notice
Tom Hamer (age 72) passed away suddenly at his home in Wellington, FL on August 15, 2019. Tom grew up in Orlando, graduated from Evans H.S., and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a police officer and helicopter pilot with the Orlando Police Department, airline pilot with Braniff Airways, and corporate pilot with Hughes Supply and Florida Power and Light. Tom was the beloved brother of Carol and kind uncle to Jay, John, and Tim. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Sylvia Jensen, and Tom Hamer, Sr. A Military Honors service will be at the South Florida National Cemetery at 2:00 on September 6, 2019 (information: 561 533-8879).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
