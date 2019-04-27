Thomas Ray Allen, 81, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. He was born in 1938 in Panama City, Florida, the only child of Roxie Baker and Lewis Eugene Allen. Tom's mother was a school teacher, and from an early age he had an appreciation for learning. Tom earned a combined undergraduate and law degree from Vanderbilt University in 1962, earning Founder's Medalist recognition as the top graduating law student. Tom went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG), stationed at the Pentagon. He then went on to earn an advanced law degree at Harvard University and then transitioned into private law practice. In 1990 he earned a Masters in Taxation from the University of Florida. Tom practiced law in Florida for fifty years, specializing in corporate law, tax law, and estate planning. Tom was an avid adventurer, traveler and sportsman whose wide range of interests included tennis, the Orlando Magic, camping, hiking, white water rafting, reading, art and fried oysters. Tom was a lifelong Christian and active church member and enjoyed playing hymnals until the end of his life. Tom is survived by Beverly Bidwell, his love of 14 years, his three cherished daughters, Laurie Mullig, Sharon Lassiter, and Joan Labarta, their spouses Monty Mullig, David Lassiter, and Rafael Labarta, their mother Nancy Allen, and his seven grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or First Step Foundation (firststepfoundationinc.org). Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019