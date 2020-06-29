Mr. Thomas Theodore Penland, age 90, of Winter Park, Florida went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020. Mr. Penland was born in Reliance, Tennessee and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Penland attended the University of Tennessee, until he enlisted into the United States Armed Forces where he later received an Honorable discharge from both the Navy and Army.



In 1958, Mr. Penland, helped establish a foundry for Powermatic Company in McMinnville, Tennessee. While living in McMinnville, he served as President of his Lions Club. Mr. Penland went to work for Western Auto and soon relocated to Winter Park, FL. Many years after retirement, Mr. Penland served as a crossing guard for the Winter Park Police Department for 13 years and officially retired at age 85. He was loved by the children he protected, his family, neighbors, and friends.



Mr. Penland is survived by his Wife, and love of his life, of 67 years, Barbara Jenny Moon Penland, and three sons, Theodore Douglas Penland of Lakeland, FL., Joseph Thomas Penland of Winter Springs, FL., and Bruce Worley Penland of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is survived by 8 grandchildren, Joseph Penland of Carthage, TN; Barbara Marie Penland-LaFevers (Corey) of Manchester, TN; Camalia Bingham (Josh) of Blairsville, GA; Brandon Penland of Knoxville, TN; Bethany Penland of Knoxville, TN; Jenny Penland of Lakeland, FL; Teddy Penland of Lakeland FL; and Tommy Penland of Lakeland, FL. He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



Mr. Penland will be cremated and a private ceremony will be attended by the family at a future date.



