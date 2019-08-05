|
|
Thomas Victor Bordonaro, 84, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Tom was born on August 6, 1934 to Joseph and Marie (nee Tomasello) of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Tom honorably served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952-1955, attended Kent State University, graduating in 1959 with a degree in Political Science and minor in Spanish, and became an active member of Phi Sigma Kappa, including service as Chapter President.
After college, Tom moved to Dayton, Ohio to accept a position with the Federal Government, his employer until retirement in 1992. Tom married Sandra Marie Miller in 1963 and had two children, Joe (b 1965) and Christina (b 1969). They resided in Dayton until 1979, when they moved to Orlando.
Post retirement, Tom enjoyed golfing at his home course, The Fairways, as well as an active member of the Winter Park Elks Lodge, Casselberry Veterans, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the VFW.
Tom is survived by his children and a granddaughter, Amanda (b 1997). He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Joe, Sam, and Tina.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, August 31st at the Winter Park Elks Lodge – 4755 Howell Branch, Winter Park, Florida 32792 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019