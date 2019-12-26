|
31 of Oviedo died on Friday December 20th. With gracious love, devotion and affection she has always shown, Tiffany leaves behind her loving and devoted parents, Michael and Sandra Watkins; beloved grandmothers: Mary Frances Watkins and Mary M. Green; two sisters: Tereka Hepburn (Mark) and Christina Watkins; a long-time childhood friend, Ashley Mills; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 311 East Broadway street Oviedo Fl 32765.
J.T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel 210 West Jefferson Street Brooksville Fl 352 587-8080.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019