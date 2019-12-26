Home

Tiffany Deneise Watkins

Tiffany Deneise Watkins Notice
31 of Oviedo died on Friday December 20th. With gracious love, devotion and affection she has always shown, Tiffany leaves behind her loving and devoted parents, Michael and Sandra Watkins; beloved grandmothers: Mary Frances Watkins and Mary M. Green; two sisters: Tereka Hepburn (Mark) and Christina Watkins; a long-time childhood friend, Ashley Mills; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 311 East Broadway street Oviedo Fl 32765.

J.T. Campbell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel 210 West Jefferson Street Brooksville Fl 352 587-8080.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
