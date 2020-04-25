Timothy B. Strickland Jr. of Titusville, Florida died April 24th in the care of Vitas Healthcare in Rockledge, Fl. Tim was born in Orlando, Fl on July 2, 1971 to Tim Sr and Ida Strickland. He went to Colonial High School and Mid Fl Technical College. He worked in the construction industry with his father for many years before going to work for The Railroad. Tim loved spending time with family, listening to music and drinking beer. He will be missed dearly. Timothy is survived by his parents, Tim and Ida; Daughter, Caitlin; Son, Brandon; Brother, Alan; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by North Brevard Funeral Home.

