Timothy John McElroy, 57, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. He was born in Staten Island, NY on July 27, 1963 to Thomas and Vivian McElroy. Timmy was an Eagle Scout with Troop 341 of Casselberry and graduated from Lake Howell High School, Class of 1981. He was kindhearted, always happy and smiling and "the best brother in the whole wide world and everyone knows it" as his family would say. Timmy's generous spirit and sweet personality will be missed by his family tremendously. Meeting him in Heaven is his mother; and brother, Thomas. Left to cherish his memory is his father; sisters, Vivian, Patricia, Terry (Paul), Gwyn (Bassam); nieces and nephews, JT, Kelly, Samantha, Brandon and longtime best friend, Danny. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at www.donate.guidingeyes.org
or 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.