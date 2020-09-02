Todd E. Thralls, 68, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, after a brave battle against COVID-19, in Florida where he had resided for many years



He was a son of the late Mansfield R. Thralls and Mary Gertrude Lennon Thralls of Fairmont, West Virginia, and he attended East Fairmont High School and Fairmont State College. He is survived by siblings Eleanor Clayton, J. Richard Thralls (Caroline), Suzanne T. Snyder, John F. Thralls (Mary Jane), Joan Bevan, and Charlotte Thralls, and brother-in-law, Russell A. Snyder, as well as beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Jean Overking Snyder, who was instrumental in the supervision of his care, several brothers-in-law, and one nephew.



Todd lived and worked in the greater Orlando area until he suffered a stroke in 2001 after which he continued to reside in Florida, first in skilled nursing and later in assisted living facilities. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. His family would like to acknowledge with grateful hearts the expert, kind, and compassionate care Todd received from a multitude of health care professionals.



Following cremation, a family graveside service will be held when family can safely gather.



