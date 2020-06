Or Copy this URL to Share

Todd died at 55 on 06/16/2020 in Longwood Fl. He is survived by his wife Marie, sons: Micheal and Josh, Daughter: Kayla, grandson: Dominic, Godson: Alex. Brothers: Danny, Tim Sisters: Judy, Theresa, Terri. He was a Army veteran, county worker and farmer formally from Wisconsin. He was loved by family and everyone.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store