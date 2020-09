Or Copy this URL to Share

Tommie passed away 8/28/2020 at the age of 66. He was preceded in death by his daughter Charity Boyd and is survived by brothers Robbie Boyd, Steve Fain, and Ronnie Lester. He is survived by his sisters Nelda Simmons, Sharon McMullin, and Mary Heffner. He is also survived by his grandson Weylin Boyd.



