Toni Santo, 74, of Orlando, passed away on March 22, 2020. Toni was born on September 12, 1945 in Canton, OH. Her family moved from Ohio to Florida in 1961. Toni was married 50 years to the late John Santo, who passed in 2016. She is the daughter of Mary Lillo & the late Anthony Lillo. Toni was well know in the Banking Industry & racing community throughout Central Florida. Toni was a Mortgage Broker/Loan Officer for most of her working career. She loved stock car racing, The Triple Crown in horse racing, playing slot machines, & having fun. Toni leaves behind her mother, Mary Lillo; brother, Sam Lillo (Mai-Lis); nephews, Paul Lillo and Tony Lillo (Connie), daughters Debbie Strube (Darrell) and Cindy Stahl (Jeb); grandchildren, Dana Strube, Jeff Stahl, & Abbey Stahl. Per her final wishes and COVID-19 concerns, she will be laid to rest at a private family service on Thursday, March 26 at Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020