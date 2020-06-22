Tony Collazo
Tony Collazo, 82, of Orlando, FL passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Consulate Health of Winter Haven.

Born August 5, 1937 in Utuado, Puerto Rico and moved to The Bronx, NY as a child then lived in Setauket, Long Island, NY before moving to central Florida 30 years ago.

He was a 30 year truck driver for ABF, a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Orlando, FL; was an Air Force Veteran and was a member of the Setauket Volunteer Fire Dept. in Long Island, New York in the early 70's.

He is survived by: his wife Elba Collazo; a son, Tony Basque and his wife, Marycarmen; a granddaughter, Sophia Basque; two step daughters, Brenda Wood and Melinda Nolet; a sister, Daisy DeSimon and her husband Bobby; a niece, Arlene Zagarino; four nephews, David DeSimone, Richard DeSimone, Bobby DeSimone and Eddie DeSimone.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
