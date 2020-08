Born September 1, 1963 died August 21, 2020 of Dothan Alabama. Survived by two sons Justin and Brandon and three granddaughter. He also is survived his mother Norma, brother Jeff and nephew Hunter Mauldin. Preceded him in death by his father Irwin L. Mauldin. Viewing September 1, 2020 at Loomis Funeral Home in Apopka Florida. He will be laid to rest in Andalusia Alabama. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Orlando Humane Society.