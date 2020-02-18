Home

76, of Bushnell, Florida peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at his home. He was born in Richlands, VA and moved to Bushnell in 2002. Tony was a retired dental technician and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 207 of Orlando, Scottish Rite of Orlando, York Rite of Orlando, Bahia Shrine of Apopka, Royal Order of Jesters Court #166, Bahia Motorcycle Unit, avid amateur radio operator call sign KR4Q. Mr. Vaughan is survived by his wife: Carol M. Vaughan, sons: Tony Alan Vaughan, Duane E. Vaughan (Ashley); daughter: Julie Marselas (Charles); brother: Lester Lee Vaughan; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Montverde Cemetery, Montverde, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to S.C.A.R.C., Inc., 213 W. McCollum Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513. Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis www.hardenpauli.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
