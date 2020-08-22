Tracy Jackman Allen, born April 13, 1936 to Tracy Whitney and Anne Jackman Allen, died peacefully at his home on August 19, 2020. A native of Madison, he graduated from Univ. of Wisconsin, where he was on the golf team that won the Big 10 championship, beating the Ohio State team (against freshman Jack Nicklaus). Tracy married Barbara Dennis in December, 1959 and they moved to Winter Park, FL in 1963, where he began his career as a stockbroker. He was a member of Winter Park Racquet Club, Bay Hill Country Club, Pine Valley Country Club and was a founding member of Interlachen Country Club. Tracy won the Wisconsin state junior golf championship when he was 16, later becoming a top-ranked amateur golfer in Wisconsin and Florida and qualifying for the US Open. He held Bay Hill's course record for 11 years and won the club championship eight times, where he often played with Arnold Palmer. He won Interlachen's senior championship seven times and served as president and board member of the Florida State Golf Association in his retirement years. Tracy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Bret (Kimberly), daughters Leslie Gonzalez (Carlos) and Brooke Williams (Tim), eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, September 2 at 10:30am, with a livestream of the service (fpco.org/funeral
) available. The family will host an Open House reception at Interlachen Country Club from noon-3pm. (Due to COVID-19, restrictions may apply.) Memorial gifts may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Orlando--Fellows Program (fpco.org
); the Evans Scholars Foundation, college scholarships for golf caddies (https://www.wgaesf.org
); or Young Life Heart of Orlando (https://heartoforlando.younglife.org
).