Funeral services for Mrs. Travanna T. Wade Moore, 39, of Evans, GA, will be held 10:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019, in her home town of Orangeburg, SC, at Edisto Fork UM Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Reverend Rex E. Wright, Pastor of Oakey Grove Baptist Church, Evans, Georgia is officiating.Mrs. Moore passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta.Visitation will be held 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019.She is survived by her husband, Alfred J. Moore, Jr (Son of Rev. Alfred J. Moore & Mrs. Meloneze M. Moore of Orlando, Fl); her children: Kaylen Moore, Aria Moore and Elijah Moore; her parents: Mr. Carey Wade, Jr. and Mrs. Loraine Wade of Orangeburg; and brother Carey Travis Wade, III.Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to her husband, Mr. Alfred J. Moore, Jr., 826 Rollo Domino Circle Evans, Georgia 30809.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 11, 2019