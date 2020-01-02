|
|
On December 22, 2019 Troy Alan Barfield went home to be with the Lord. Troy was born October 30, 1969 and lived in Orlando, Florida. Troy is a graduate of Lake Highland Preparatory School and Florida State University. Troy loved sports, music and his family. He is survived by his son, Jesse Barfield, parents Jay Barfield and Sherry Fincher, and two brothers Todd and Chris Barfield. A service to celebrate Troy's life will be held January 3, 2020, 1:00 pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Orlando. Flowers can be sent Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, or donations in Troy's name can be made to Meals on Wheels, Etc in Sanford, Fl. 2 Corinthians 5:8 – "We are confident, and willing to be absent from the body, and present with the Lord".
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020