Troy, 65, passed peacefully on April 21, 2019, in his Chuluota home with family by his side. Troy was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Florida to Eunice and Everette Simmons. Troy attended Oviedo High and received a diploma in 1975. He was briefly in the Air Force till 1978 where he was honorably discharged. He worked trade jobs till 1979, where he attained his pilot and radar licenses. He began his career as a helicopter salesman at Orlando Helicopter, where he traveled the world. During this time, he met George Bush Sr. He moved abroad to Africa as an Aircraft Mechanic for many yrs. Troy returned to the U.S. and continued a career in many trades. During retirement Troy fulfilled his passion in recycling and poetry. Troy is survived by his son Jason S., four grandchildren Casey, Emily, Justin, and Draven. Sister Mamie, nieces, nephews, and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Christina S., and siblings Mike, Randy, and Alan S., and sister Nancy K. A service will be held on April 29, 2019, at 6pm at Baldwin Fairchild, Oviedo.