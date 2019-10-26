|
Troy T. Fields, 89, of Orlando, Florida passed away at his home on October 24, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1930 in Nettie, West Virginia to the late Tilden and Isabelle (McMillion) Fields. Troy was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was the owner of Fields Appliance Service, Inc. for almost 50 years. Troy was a member of Lockhart Baptist Church and an avid fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Tampa Bay Rays. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Thornton (Ron). Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 66 years, Dorothy G. Fields; children, Sandy (John) Rutter, Debbie (Mark) McKinstry, Brian (Roberta) Fields and Chelly Fields (Tim); sister, Ethel Chapman and ten grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild, West Altamonte Chapel. For information about services, please visit www.baldwinfairchildwestaltamonte.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019