Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Semoran
90 WEATHERSFIELD AVE
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 869-6065
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy T. Fields

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy T. Fields Notice
Troy T. Fields, 89, of Orlando, Florida passed away at his home on October 24, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1930 in Nettie, West Virginia to the late Tilden and Isabelle (McMillion) Fields. Troy was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was the owner of Fields Appliance Service, Inc. for almost 50 years. Troy was a member of Lockhart Baptist Church and an avid fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Tampa Bay Rays. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheri Thornton (Ron). Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 66 years, Dorothy G. Fields; children, Sandy (John) Rutter, Debbie (Mark) McKinstry, Brian (Roberta) Fields and Chelly Fields (Tim); sister, Ethel Chapman and ten grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild, West Altamonte Chapel. For information about services, please visit www.baldwinfairchildwestaltamonte.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Semoran
Download Now