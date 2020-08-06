Orlando, Florida.
On 8-1-20, Ty Richard Oppenlander, 37 years young, peacefully passed in his sleep at his Lawton, Michigan home, from a rare and aggressive brain tumor that he has been battling for over three years. His magnetic positive personality touched thousands of lives all over the world. Among Ty's many athletic, business, and personal achievements, the one he was most proud of was being a devoted father to his beautiful 4 year old son, Brock ("Lil B"), who he loved more than anything. Ty inspired those around him to be accepting, kind, and happy. His life ended far too soon. Ty lived as a miracle human being and now he will be a powerful and significant treasure in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his father and mother, Richard and Jill Oppenlander, his two sisters Lauren (Brian) Turuta and Ricci Oppenlander, and his special 4 year old son, Brock Ty Oppenlander.
Please read about his incredible life story, services, and memorial fund for Lil B at: https://www.langelands.com/obituary/Ty-Oppenlander