Tyler Justice passed away on May 16, 2019 after a long illness. Tyler was born on April 7, 1988 at Winter Park Memorial Hospital. A lifelong Central Florida resident, Tyler attended Park Maitland School, Trinity Prep, and Winter Park High School, Class of 2006. He received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Rollins College in 2011. He is survived by his parents Ginny and Tom Justice of Orlando, brother Beau Justice of Charlottesville, VA, maternal grandmother Mary Pulley of Virginia Beach, VA, paternal grandmother Elaine Whyte of Orlando, maternal aunt Linda Sartin of Charlotte, NC, and cousins Paul Sartin of Dallas, TX and Elizabeth Sartin of Burlingame, CA. Tyler was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Gerry Pulley, paternal grandfather Bill Whyte, and maternal uncle Donn Pulley, all of whom he loved very much. Tyler taught for several years in both the Orange and Polk County school systems, specializing in children with special needs. Tyler was an accomplished musician, both as a guitarist and keyboard player. Tyler was happiest when making music or teaching special needs kids. Those who knew him well will remember his dry wit and innate kindness, particularly toward those not as fortunate as himself. A service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 5 pm at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Guild, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1603 E. Winter Park Rd, Orlando 32803 or online at https://emmanuelepiscopal.net/give/. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 21, 2019