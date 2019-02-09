|
Valerie J Meisenburg entered heaven peacefully with her family by her side on February 5th, 2019 in Orlando, FL. She was 66 years old. Valerie is survived by her daughter Jennifer, son Jacob, grandchildren DJ and Aubrey, sisters Vickie and Maureen, brothers Rick, Chris, and Frank. She will be remembered as a loving, selfless mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed dearly by her wonderful family. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019