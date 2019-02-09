Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - Maitland Chapel
9001 N. Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - Maitland Chapel
9001 N. Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Meisenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie J. Meisenburg


1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Valerie J. Meisenburg Notice
Valerie J Meisenburg entered heaven peacefully with her family by her side on February 5th, 2019 in Orlando, FL. She was 66 years old. Valerie is survived by her daughter Jennifer, son Jacob, grandchildren DJ and Aubrey, sisters Vickie and Maureen, brothers Rick, Chris, and Frank. She will be remembered as a loving, selfless mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed dearly by her wonderful family. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.