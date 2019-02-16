Velma "Jean" Mahurin, age 87, of Orlando, Florida passed away at sunrise Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, married Compton Mahurin, and moved to Orlando in 1957. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Orlando. Her careers ranged from the soda counter at Walgreen's to a banker at First Federal, plus she was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family. She could play the accordion, was an avid gardener, she loved her rose gardens, and was a huge golf fan. Go Phil! There will be a private family memorial service and Internment will be in Onton, Kentucky. Jean is survived by her husband of 70 years, Compton Mahurin; step-father Mac Riley; siblings: Donald Barber (Pam), Carolyn Wagner, and Gail Bowen (Clarence); children: Daniel Mahurin (Fran), Rebecca Mahurin, and Angela Mahurin (Darien); grandchildren: Chris Ayers (Monica), Jennifer Sweeney (Scott), Jonathan Fitzsimmons (Dani), Heather Lively (Jonathan), Robert Fitzsimmons (Ashley), Sara Parr (Matt), Ashley Miller (Alex); 15 great grandchildren; and grandpup Lilly! She is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Riley; her father William Barber; her daughter Sharon Mahurin, and son Stephen Leslie Mahurin (Jan). In memory of Jean, please make memorials to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778, First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E Jackson St, Orlando, FL 32801, or . Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019