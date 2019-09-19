Home

Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
7520 ALOMA AVE
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 677-5091
Vera Juanita Scott

Vera Juanita Scott Notice
Vera Juanita Scott, 94 of Winter Park, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Monday, September 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church Winter Park, 125 N. Interlachen Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32789. Flowers are accepted but donations can also be made to St. Jude or to a . Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel. 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792. 407-677-5091. Please view full obituary and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
