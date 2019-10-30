Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernease Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernease Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernease Bell Notice
Passed away on October 23, 2019 she leaves to cherish her memories devoted son; Todd Brewster Sr., 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brothers; Herbert Brewster Jr., Winston Brewster, and Whitfield Brewster, sister; Millicent Brewster Anderson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service for Ms. Bell will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Joshua Generation Church located at 5225 Alhambra Dr., Orlando, Fl. 32808. Viewing will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Reddick Church of God located at 15670 NW Gainesville Rd., Reddick, FL 32686. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernease's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -