Passed away on October 23, 2019 she leaves to cherish her memories devoted son; Todd Brewster Sr., 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brothers; Herbert Brewster Jr., Winston Brewster, and Whitfield Brewster, sister; Millicent Brewster Anderson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service for Ms. Bell will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Joshua Generation Church located at 5225 Alhambra Dr., Orlando, Fl. 32808. Viewing will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Reddick Church of God located at 15670 NW Gainesville Rd., Reddick, FL 32686. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019