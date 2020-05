Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 77, of Longwood, FL passed away on May 16, 2020. Survived by her husband Michael Lane & daughter Sharon Rottach. Graveside Service, 12 Noon, Fri., May 22 at Deland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, DeLand, FL. Please visit www.degusipe.com for full obituary.

